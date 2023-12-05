Raise the woof at the BC Humane Society's puppy playdate this week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The BC Humane Society is throwing the best kind of party this week: a puppy playdate, as they hope to find some pups their forever homes.

Dog lovers searching for a new four-legged friend can head to the Accent Inns Burnaby on Thursday, December 7 to meet the adorable pups from 1 to 3 pm.

The humane society’s Puppy Playdate has several puppies that are looking for foster forever homes, and they are hoping the event will bring them together with loving owners.

Guests will even get the chance to play with all of the cute puppies to see which one is right for them.

Accent Inns has noted that some of the pups that the BC Humane Society is bringing to the event are on the younger side. That is why they’re requesting all attendees not bring their pets to the event.

As well as meeting the cuddly companions, you can learn more about becoming foster parents, adopting, and donating to support the BC Humane Society.

Make sure to stop by the Accent Inns lobby to snap the perfect howl-iday photo. The hotel is also donating 10% of all leisure stays booked directly in December to the BC Humane Society.

When: December 7, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Accent Inns Burnaby — 3777 Henning Drive, Burnaby

Cost: Free

With files from Peter Klein