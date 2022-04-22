The PNE is hiring more than 200 Playland summer jobs right now

Summer is right around the corner and one of the Lower Mainland’s biggest employers of young folks is looking to hire.

The PNE is looking for more than 200 “enthusiastic and motivated individuals” to join it for summer 2022.

There are open roles on many teams, including Games, Rides, Guest Experience, Playland Maintenance, & Food and Beverage teams.

To apply for most jobs, you have to be either 15 or 16 years or older by May 31, 2022.

Employees get training, development, work experience, perks like employee discounts on food and tickets, and lots of opportunities for career growth.

Here’s a look at some of the open roles the PNE wants to fill for the summer!

1. Games Attendant – get folks playing games and pass out prizes.

2. Rides Attendant – safely operate rides and attractions.

3. Candy/Concessions Attendant – process payments and provide guest service.

4. Concessions Cook – prep all kinds of foods for Playland concession stands.

5. Grounds Maintenance Attendant – keep PNE grounds clean.

6. Playland BBQ Attendant – work in the BBQ area includes food service.

7. Playland BBQ Grill Cook – prep and grill foods for large parties.

8. Guest Experience Attendant — help guests by answering questions and redeeming tickets.

Playland is officially open in 2022 from June 4 to October 31, and there will be various shifts available on each operational day. Applicants have to be free for at least three shifts a week, including evenings and weekends.

You can apply now via the PNE website. Then, successful applicants will be invited to attend a virtual group interview, and the interview invitation will let candidates pick their preferred Playland jobs.