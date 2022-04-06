25 of the best companies to grow your career in Canada, according to LinkedIn

As the pandemic trudges on, Canadians are taking stock of what they really want in a career and a workplace.
From hybrid, in-person, and work-from-home environments to companies that offer opportunities to learn new skills, there are a lot of things to consider and many workplaces to sift through.
Thankfully, LinkedIn has narrowed down the list for job seekers.
The professional networking site revealed its list of top companies in Canada for 2022. The rankings specifically focus on 25 of the best workplaces to grow your career.
“These are the companies that are offering stability in our ever-changing world of work – the ones that are not only attracting employees, but retaining them,” LinkedIn explained in a news release.
Using LinkedIn data, the list ranks companies based on seven categories: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds.
To be eligible for consideration, companies had to have at least 500 employees as of December 31, 2021, and employee resignations could be no higher than 10% over the research time period.
Companies with layoffs that amount to more than 10% of their workforce during the research period, based on public announcements, were also ineligible.
Whether you’re looking for a career change, want to learn new skills, or rejoining the workforce after a hiatus, here are LinkedIn’s top 25 companies for career growth in Canada.
RBC
RBC recently launched an Innovation Hub in Calgary, where it plans to make hundreds of tech hires over three years.
TD
TD Bank announced plans to hire more than 2,000 people this year for new tech jobs as it expands into areas such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based operations.
Alphabet
Google employees are allowed to work from a location other than their main office for up to four weeks per year.
SAP
SAP Canada is piloting future of work ideas at its newly opened Montreal facility, including an app that lets employees see who else will be in the office on a given day.
Scotiabank
Scotiabank removed resume requirements for Canadians applying for internships, co-op placements and graduate positions and has begun using assessments from Plum to help find untapped talent and ease barriers to employment.
Cognizant
Cognizant Academy brings together learning and development professionals, digital learning platforms and content curation programs to offer personalized learning solutions.
Salesforce
Having declared the 9-to-5 workday “dead,” the cloud-based software company gives most employees the flexibility to work “how, when and where works best for them.”
CIBC
CIBC has invested over $61 million globally on corporate-wide learning and development.
PepsiCo
Employees across PepsiCo locations can decide, alongside their managers, what work can be done remotely and what needs to be done in their PepsiCo office. Roughly 50% of corporate associates are working remotely at any given time, the company says.
Bell
Bell’s virtual university, Bell U, helps staff develop their skills by obtaining professional designations and qualifications in high-demand, technology-focused areas.
BMO Financial Group
Finance, Support, Information Technology
Amazon
Operations, Engineering, Human Resources
George Weston Ltd.
Healthcare Services, Operations, Support
Unilever
Marketing, Operations, Sales
AMD
Engineering, Program and Project Management, Information Technology
Desjardins
Finance, Engineering, Support
Siemens
Engineering, Operations, Sales
The Hospital for Sick Children
Healthcare Services, Research, Program and Project Management
Citi
Engineering, Information Technology, Finance
Publicis Groupe
Sales, Human Resources, Arts and Design
Walmart
Support, Operations, Sales
Apple
Information Technology, Sales, Engineering
PCL Construction
Operations, Program and Project Management, Information Technology
Meta
Engineering, Business Development, Human Resources
General Motors
Engineering, Operations, Quality Assurance