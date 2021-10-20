Replica pipe bombs found in toilets at Vancouver safe injection site

Two replica pipe bombs were found inside toilets at a safe injection site on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside last week.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating the incident, which took place on October 16.

Cleaning staff at the safe injection site, near Pender and Abbott Streets, found what they believed to be imitation pipe bombs and turned them over to police.

VPD’s Emergency Response Team Bomb Technician attended the scene and safely destroyed the devices, according to a statement.

“We don’t want to instill fear, but we want the public to be vigilant,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

Police are currently looking for a suspect and the file remains under investigation.

“Pipe bombs are extremely dangerous. They can eject pieces of shrapnel in all directions causing serious injuries or death.”

Officers were also called to three additional bomb threats last week.

On October 17, a bomb threat was emailed to a cyber security company near Homer and Robson streets in downtown Vancouver. After an investigation, it was determined the email was a hoax.

“In the past week, about 110 hours were spent investigating these calls,” added Constable Visintin.

“This includes resources from patrol, our Emergency Response Section and our investigative section.”

VPD suggests the public call 911 immediately to report any suspicious activity.

“If you see something suspicious, please call police. Don’t handle the suspicious object yourself.”

Earlier this month, a bomb threat forced the evacuation of a school in Port Moody.