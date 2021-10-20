Murderabilia: Vancouver man sells relics linked to serial killers

Cult Collectibles is a digital marketplace and a passion project for a Vancouver man who has made it his life’s work to collect murderabilia, or true crime artifacts.

Have you ever wished you could purchase a signed photo of Charles Manson? Or thought, “I’d love it if I could purchase a letter that the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy wrote.”

Well, if you have, that’s a little creepy, but you’re in luck.

Robert Applewhite is the true crime hobbyist behind Cult Collectibles, which, between his shop and his personal items, is Canada’s largest collection of morbid artifacts.

Some of the more notable items in his collection include items from Heaven’s Gate, The People’s Temple, The Branch Davidians, and items linked to John Wayne Gacy, Charles Manson, Ted Bundy, and Jeffrey Dahmer.

True crime media has become increasingly popular, which has allowed Applewhite to turn collecting murderabilia from a hobby into a full-time job.

“I had been collecting cult items for a few years, and eventually wanted to part with some pieces in order to make room for new things,” Applewhite told Daily Hive.