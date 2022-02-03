Vancouverites can fly to Phoenix, Arizona, for $198 roundtrip until May

Craving a sunny getaway?

WestJet has dropped its prices for winter flights from rainy Vancouver to sweltering Phoenix, Arizona, from now until May, according to bargain-hunting website YVR Deals.

Non-stop round trips have been reduced to $230, including taxes, meaning there’s no need to break the piggy bank.

In response, Air Canada dropped its prices too, but they went even lower than WestJet, offering a roundtrip for CAD $198.

It may not be Miami or Hawaii, but it sure is hot in Phoenix, a far cry from Vancouver’s wet, dark winter.

To find and book this deal, visit FlightHub’s website and book one of the following date combinations: April 1-8, April 1-22, April 22-29, April 22-May 6, April 29-May 6, April 29-May 13, or May 6-13.

After that, all that’s left is to track down those sunglasses.