Vancouverites can fly to Phoenix, Arizona, for $198 roundtrip until May
Craving a sunny getaway?
WestJet has dropped its prices for winter flights from rainy Vancouver to sweltering Phoenix, Arizona, from now until May, according to bargain-hunting website YVR Deals.
Non-stop round trips have been reduced to $230, including taxes, meaning there’s no need to break the piggy bank.
In response, Air Canada dropped its prices too, but they went even lower than WestJet, offering a roundtrip for CAD $198.
It may not be Miami or Hawaii, but it sure is hot in Phoenix, a far cry from Vancouver’s wet, dark winter.
To find and book this deal, visit FlightHub’s website and book one of the following date combinations: April 1-8, April 1-22, April 22-29, April 22-May 6, April 29-May 6, April 29-May 13, or May 6-13.
After that, all that’s left is to track down those sunglasses.