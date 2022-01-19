NewsTravel DealsTravel

New airline offers flights from Vancouver to Kelowna for $39

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Jan 19 2022, 5:59 pm
New airline offers flights from Vancouver to Kelowna for $39
Timothy Yue/Shutterstock

Looking for a getaway? Canada’s newest airline is offering flights out of Vancouver International Airport for as low as $39.

Lynx Air describes itself as ultra low-cost carrier model — offering low fares, flexibility, and choice.

Lynx Air deals

Flight prices/Lynx Air

According to the Lynx Air website, travellers can choose their experience, “Whether you want an affordable no-frills flight or extras. Our à la carte system means you only pay for what you want and nothing more.”

Flights will take to the air starting in April.

Lynx Air

Find out more about Lynx’s fares or book a flight here.

With files from Elle McLean

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Travel Deals
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT