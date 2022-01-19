New airline offers flights from Vancouver to Kelowna for $39
Jan 19 2022, 5:59 pm
Looking for a getaway? Canada’s newest airline is offering flights out of Vancouver International Airport for as low as $39.
Lynx Air describes itself as ultra low-cost carrier model — offering low fares, flexibility, and choice.
According to the Lynx Air website, travellers can choose their experience, “Whether you want an affordable no-frills flight or extras. Our à la carte system means you only pay for what you want and nothing more.”
Flights will take to the air starting in April.
Find out more about Lynx’s fares or book a flight here.
