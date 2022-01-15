NewsTravel Deals

Dirt-cheap domestic flight deals offer Abbotsford to Toronto for $104 roundtrip

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jan 15 2022, 12:28 am
Dirt-cheap domestic flight deals offer Abbotsford to Toronto for $104 roundtrip
Aniket-Explorer/Shutterstock

Escalating COVID-19 cases ruining your international travel plans?

If you’re once again re-thinking your vacation, the silver lining is that there are some extremely cheap flight prices on offer for domestic spring and summer flights this year.

For example, you can fly from Abbotsford to Toronto for as little as $104 roundtrip this year with Flair or Swoop — that’s cheaper than a pair of Lululemon joggers.

flight deal

Google Flights

If you want the convenience of flying out of YVR to Toronto, Flair has some dates available for $182.

flight deal

Google Flights

If you’re looking for a quasi-European vacation, consider Montreal — it’s only $172 roundtrip from Vancouver to the Quebec city for certain dates between March and September.

flight deal

Google Flights

Or, if you’re a mountain lover with some even bigger peaks in mind, then grab a $96 roundtrip deal from Vancouver to Calgary to hike the Rockies.

flight deal

Google Flights

So pack those bags; a Canadian vacation may be just what we need in 2022.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Travel Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT