Dirt-cheap domestic flight deals offer Abbotsford to Toronto for $104 roundtrip

Escalating COVID-19 cases ruining your international travel plans?

If you’re once again re-thinking your vacation, the silver lining is that there are some extremely cheap flight prices on offer for domestic spring and summer flights this year.

For example, you can fly from Abbotsford to Toronto for as little as $104 roundtrip this year with Flair or Swoop — that’s cheaper than a pair of Lululemon joggers.

If you want the convenience of flying out of YVR to Toronto, Flair has some dates available for $182.

If you’re looking for a quasi-European vacation, consider Montreal — it’s only $172 roundtrip from Vancouver to the Quebec city for certain dates between March and September.

Or, if you’re a mountain lover with some even bigger peaks in mind, then grab a $96 roundtrip deal from Vancouver to Calgary to hike the Rockies.

So pack those bags; a Canadian vacation may be just what we need in 2022.