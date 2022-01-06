Air Canada temporarily suspends flights to select sun destinations

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Canada and around the world, Air Canada will be temporarily suspending flights to select destinations.

The airline announced on Wednesday that, due to the pandemic, it will be pausing service to a number of sunny locations from January 24 to April 30.

Air Canada lists the destinations as Antigua, Aruba, Samaná, Curaçao, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Martin/Sint Maarten, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Travellers affected by the suspension of flights to these destinations will be issued a full refund. Air Canada will be contacting impacted customers and processing refunds in order of departure date.

According to the Air Canada website, to help ensure that Canadians are not stranded abroad, the airline plans to operate a number of one-way commercial flights from affected destinations in order to return travellers to Canada.

You might also like: Prime Minister Trudeau says Canadians are "angry" with the unvaccinated

Canadian COVID-19 cases jump 78% in a week: Dr. Theresa Tam

Federal government to deliver 140 million rapid tests to provinces this month

As of 9 am EST on January 6, Canada was reporting 360,452 active cases of COVID-19.

The federal government currently has a global travel advisory in effect, which asks that Canadians avoid non-essential travel outside of the country due to the risk of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.