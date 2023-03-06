A Vancouver Facebook Marketplace rental listing was recently posted by a man seeking a woman roommate to share a room with.

The Vancouver rental in question is located in East Vancouver and everything seems pretty standard when looking through the pictures and description.

However, one line in the description is slightly suspect, and the pictures of the bedroom in question aren’t the most attractive.

“I’m a man looking for a woman roommate to share the room with,” the Vancouver rental ad says.

Rent is $400 per month, plus a $200 security deposit. Rent includes electricity, wifi, heat, hot water, and the uses of dishes and utensils plus towels, bedding, and pillow, singular.

The ad does suggest that it would be separate beds, but the beds are pretty close together.

These ads occasionally pop up on Facebook Marketplace and Vancouver Craigslist, where a male host or landlord is looking for a female tenant for specific reasons. No clear explanations are mentioned in this particular ad, but the pictures included only make the listing weirder.

The shared bedroom in question features a bed that looks like it might be a queen and another much smaller twin bed. The twin is for the potential female roommate, but they could upgrade to the queen for $60.

There’s also a “blue and white beach tapestry” on the wall hiding a window for some reason.

Other areas of the home seem pretty standard, and the white and blue beach aesthetic is used throughout the lowrise apartment suite.

No dogs or cats are allowed, but smoking is okay on the balcony. The renter would also get a three-drawer dresser and two closets.

Does this ad raise some red flags? Let us know what you think in the comments.