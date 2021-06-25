9 stunning Vancouver patios with great happy hour deals

Summer is officially here and there’s nothing better than happy hour drinks on a sunny patio in Vancouver.

Vancouver has tons of happy hour deals, but we have put together a list of restaurants with a great atmosphere, delicious food, and good prices. Just some top picks we think you should make a point to check out.

Here are 10 stellar patios that offer happy hour deals in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hook Seabar (@hookseabar)

Happy hour: Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 pm

Join Hook Seabar Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 pm for some great happy hour food and unique drinks. Enjoy oysters and prawns for as low as $3 alongside a delicious cocktail, beer, or glass of wine.

Address: 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4668

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H Tasting Lounge (@htastinglounge)

Happy hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm

Located in the Westin Bayshore Hotel, the H Tasting Lounge has happy hour daily from 3 to 5 pm. Their menu is filled with their signature favourites such as the house punch cocktail, lager, smash sliders, and shucked oysters.

Address: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6962

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gotham Steakhouse Vancouver (@gothamvancouver)

Happy hour: Daily from 3 to 6 pm

Social Hour at Gotham is from 3 to 6 pm in the lounge and on the patio. It offers featured cocktails and bites and 40% off all bubbles. It’s the perfect occasion to socialize with friends.

Address: 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6962

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIFT BAR GRILL VIEW (@liftbarandgrill)

Happy hour: Daily from 3 to 6 pm

Lift offers happy hour every day from 3 to 6 pm. Join them on their waterfront patio for all types of salads, seafood, and more. They have tons of drinks on the menu as well, ranging from cocktails, beer, wine, and whiskey.

Address: 333 Menchion Mews, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-5438

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (@the_sandbar)

Happy hour: Monday through Friday 3 to 5 pm

Located in the heart of Granville Island, Sandbar offers happy hour from Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 pm, excluding holidays. Try their delicious coconut shrimp, Poke Tuna, and truffle fries for half off. They also serve a variety of beverages, ranging from the Granville Island Pale Ale to the Sandbar’s highball.

Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Creekhouse #102, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-9030

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Havana Vancouver (@havanavancouver)

Happy hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm and 10 pm to close

Join Havana daily from 3 to 5 pm and 10 pm to close for happy hour. They serve Mexican cuisine on their menu, including chips and salsa, mariquitas, Cubano, mojitos, margaritas, and more.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-9119

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Margaritas (@lasmargaritasbc)

Happy hour: Monday to Thursday from 2 to 5 pm and Sunday all-day

Las Margaritas offers happy hour drinks and food from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and all day on Sunday. Make sure to try their slushy margaritas in lime, strawberry, or mango.

Address: 1999 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-7117

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homer Street Cafe & Bar (@homerstcafebar)

Happy hour: Daily from 2:30 to 5:30 pm and 9 pm to close

Homer Street Cafe & Bar is offering happy hour from daily 2:30 to 5:30 pm and 9 pm to close. They have tons of mouthwatering options for a great price such as burrata, steak tartare, and chicken wings. Not to mention their fun cocktails — Spring Sangria, Bananas Foster, Stanley Park Swizzle, and more.

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4299

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ancora Waterfront Dining (@ancoradining)

Happy hour: Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 5 pm

Join Ancora for cocktail hour from 2:30 to 5 pm Monday through Thursday. They offer sushi, seafood, and more. To top it off, they have great offers on bottles of wine and cocktails.

Address: 1600 Howe Street #2, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-1164

Facebook | Instagram