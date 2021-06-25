9 stunning Vancouver patios with great happy hour deals
Summer is officially here and there’s nothing better than happy hour drinks on a sunny patio in Vancouver.
Vancouver has tons of happy hour deals, but we have put together a list of restaurants with a great atmosphere, delicious food, and good prices. Just some top picks we think you should make a point to check out.
Hook Seabar
Happy hour: Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 pm
Join Hook Seabar Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 pm for some great happy hour food and unique drinks. Enjoy oysters and prawns for as low as $3 alongside a delicious cocktail, beer, or glass of wine.
Address: 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-4668
H Tasting Lounge
Happy hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm
Located in the Westin Bayshore Hotel, the H Tasting Lounge has happy hour daily from 3 to 5 pm. Their menu is filled with their signature favourites such as the house punch cocktail, lager, smash sliders, and shucked oysters.
Address: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-6962
Gotham Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar
Happy hour: Daily from 3 to 6 pm
Social Hour at Gotham is from 3 to 6 pm in the lounge and on the patio. It offers featured cocktails and bites and 40% off all bubbles. It’s the perfect occasion to socialize with friends.
Address: 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-6962
Lift Bar Grill View
Happy hour: Daily from 3 to 6 pm
Lift offers happy hour every day from 3 to 6 pm. Join them on their waterfront patio for all types of salads, seafood, and more. They have tons of drinks on the menu as well, ranging from cocktails, beer, wine, and whiskey.
Address: 333 Menchion Mews, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-5438
The Sandbar
Happy hour: Monday through Friday 3 to 5 pm
Located in the heart of Granville Island, Sandbar offers happy hour from Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 pm, excluding holidays. Try their delicious coconut shrimp, Poke Tuna, and truffle fries for half off. They also serve a variety of beverages, ranging from the Granville Island Pale Ale to the Sandbar’s highball.
Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Creekhouse #102, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-9030
Havana Vancouver
Happy hour: Daily from 3 to 5 pm and 10 pm to close
Join Havana daily from 3 to 5 pm and 10 pm to close for happy hour. They serve Mexican cuisine on their menu, including chips and salsa, mariquitas, Cubano, mojitos, margaritas, and more.
Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-9119
Las Margaritas
Happy hour: Monday to Thursday from 2 to 5 pm and Sunday all-day
Las Margaritas offers happy hour drinks and food from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and all day on Sunday. Make sure to try their slushy margaritas in lime, strawberry, or mango.
Address: 1999 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-7117
Homer St. Cafe and Bar
Happy hour: Daily from 2:30 to 5:30 pm and 9 pm to close
Homer Street Cafe & Bar is offering happy hour from daily 2:30 to 5:30 pm and 9 pm to close. They have tons of mouthwatering options for a great price such as burrata, steak tartare, and chicken wings. Not to mention their fun cocktails — Spring Sangria, Bananas Foster, Stanley Park Swizzle, and more.
Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-4299
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio
Happy hour: Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 5 pm
Join Ancora for cocktail hour from 2:30 to 5 pm Monday through Thursday. They offer sushi, seafood, and more. To top it off, they have great offers on bottles of wine and cocktails.
Address: 1600 Howe Street #2, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-1164