Vancouver Park Board urges "peaceful coexistence" as coyotes come out

Coyotes were breeding in January and now they could be more active as they establish and protect their dens and seek food for their young.

That’s prompted the Vancouver Park Board to urge “peaceful coexistence.”

“With denning season in full swing, Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is reminding the public how to respect and interact with coyotes that live across our parks and green spaces to support long-term, peaceful coexistence.”

In a release, the board says while coyotes are typically only seen at dusk and dawn, during denning season they will often be out during the day and “behave more boldly to ensure their families are kept safe.”

The Park Board says this could look like “escorting” humans and pets away from their dens and standing their ground, or acting more defensively if they perceive a threat.

“With sightings of coyotes more likely at this time of year, the public is reminded that coexisting and protecting Vancouver’s wildlife relies on all of us doing our part to ensure both animals and people can enjoy our green spaces without negatively interacting with one another,” states the release.

The Vancouver Park Board is also offering some tips to promote a peaceful coexistence:

Never intentionally leave food on the ground or offer food to any wildlife. Food attractants are the main causes of coyotes becoming habituated to humans and hugely increase the chances of conflict.

Respect trail closures to ensure denning coyote families are not disturbed.

Keep pets on a leash at all times, except in designated off-leash dog areas.

Dispose of waste in bins provided.

Give wildlife space. If you see a coyote, slowly back away. If the animal approaches, act aggressively by standing tall and yelling. Do not turn your back or run. Coyotes have a natural instinct to chase after prey and will pursue.

If you come across a coyote behaving aggressively, being fed by humans, or injured, you’re asked to immediately report to the Provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line on 1-877-952-7277.

In the last year, there were a number of incidents in Stanley Park involving coyotes, including attacks.

At one point, part of the park was closed as a coyote cull was underway.

Two people were arrested in September, accused of feeding coyotes.