Man bitten by coyote near Second Beach in Stanley Park

Conservation officers are investigating a string of coyote attacks, the most recent of which occurred on Monday morning.

The BCCOS says that a man was bitten by a coyote near Second Beach, along the seawall in Stanley Park. The attack occurred at approximately 5:30 am this morning.

Two additional attacks were also reported to officers over the weekend.

On Friday, at approximately 6 am, a runner was bitten near Lost Lagoon. Later that day, a man was walking along the seawall near Lions Gate Bridge. He was bitten shortly after 9 pm.

Members of the public are strongly urged to stay out of Stanley Park and to exercise an abundance of caution while inside the park — especially around dawn or dusk, when coyotes tend to be more active.

Here’s what you can do if you are approached by a coyote.