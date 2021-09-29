Some changes have been made to City of Vancouver staff’s proposed mandatory parking permits for all residential streets across the city ahead of its potential launch, now set for early 2022.

Dubbed the Climate Emergency Parking Program, planned under Vancouver City Council’s approved Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP), the new overnight permit regulation would be in effect from 12 pm to 7 am — instead of the previous starting time at 10 am nightly.

Overnight permits for all streets will be $45.45 including GST annually upon launch, with low-income households paying $5 plus GST per year.

Visitors parking overnight would also be required to receive a temporary permit, with rates of $3 plus GST nightly.

On top of the overnight residential permit, there would be a new annual pollution charge for new higher polluting vehicles for models 2023 and newer — starting at $500 for most gas-powered sporty sedans and small SUVs, and up to $1,000 for most gas-powered luxury sports cars, large SUVs, and full-size pick-up trucks. No pollution charge would be applied to all existing vehicles and 2023+ electric-battery, hybrid, and most economy vehicles. Exemptions would be offered for high-polluting vehicles modified for persons requiring a wheelchair or other mobility devices.

Overnight residential parking permits would be available online, 311 phone hotline, or in-person. For overnight visitor permits, they can be accessed by PaybyPhone or new pay stations installed across Vancouver.

This framework will be presented to city council during the public meeting on October 5, 2021, upon which city council will deliberate and decide whether to provide city staff with the final permission to approve this street parking program for implementation. If approved, overnight residential parking permits are expected to be offered for sale starting in January 2022 and required, in a staggered manner, starting in late February 2022.

Fines for non-compliance are set $100 per infraction, aligned with the existing rate for residential permit parking non-compliance. Currently, 10% of Vancouver’s streets are regulated by permit requirements.

The startup implementation cost of the street parking permitting system is expected to cost $1.7 million, with 53% towards signage, 18% for pay stations and other technology upgrades, and 18% for public communications.

Annual operating and administration costs of $1 million would be entirely covered by the new parking revenues, which also covers most of the startup costs.

The overnight residential parking and annual pollution charge combined are forecast to generate net revenue of between $40 million and $68 million for the municipal government over the four years from 2022 to 2025.

This new revenue could potentially be directed towards CEAP projects, such as 20 km of bus-only lanes to speed up major TransLink bus routes, street connectivity improvements to two major SkyTrain stations, and 25 new additional pedestrian signals, as well as accelerate the construction of sidewalk curb ramps, tree planting, and charing stations for electric-battery vehicles.

City staff note they will also present an analysis of the feasibility and impacts of removing regulations that require minimum vehicle parking spaces for new developments at a later date.