Win the perfect patio views for Honda Celebration of Light this summer (CONTEST)

The sky over English Bay will burst with magnificent colours this summer and such a spectacle deserves a perfect view.

That’s why Honda Celebration of Light has teamed up with Concord Pacific to add a new venue for fireworks fans looking for a fresh vantage point.

The Concord Pacific Patio serves up elevated unobstructed views of Vancouver’s annual three-night fireworks spectacular, plus tasty drinks and eats. According to Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific, it’s a great way for everyone to enjoy the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honda Celebration of Light (@celeboflight)

“As a sponsor and partner of this monumental event, we are pleased to see such overwhelming demand from the public for new or unique areas in which they can gather socially and view the amazing display of fireworks,” said Hui in a release.

“This event has struck such a positive chord with the community, and we are proud to be a part of creating additional opportunities for individuals and families to enjoy the fireworks to their fullest.”

The licensed 19+ venue will be located beside the Concord Pacific Grandstand and is general admission. Guests will be treated to delicious hors d’oeuvres as well as two drinks during their visit.

The international fireworks competition will feature Australia on Saturday, July 22, followed by Mexico on Wednesday, July 26, and The Philippines on Saturday, July 29.

Concord Pacific Patio tickets are already sold out for July 26, and tickets for July 22 and July 29 go on sale on Tuesday, June 20 at 10 am.

Limited seats are also available for the three previously announced ticketed viewing sites: Scotiabank Lounge, Inukshuk Point and the Concord Pacific Grandstand. VIP private cabanas are also available to rent for those interested in offering their private groups the best views of the barges.

Prize

The lucky winner will receive two tickets for the Concord Pacific Patio at the Honda Celebration of Light on Saturday, July 29 valued at $500.

Contest

To enter for your chance to win two tickets for the Concord Pacific Patio at the Honda Celebration of Light on Saturday, July 29, do the following:

Follow @celeboflight and @dailyhivecanada on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on June 27, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

