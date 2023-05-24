Vancouver is home to some seriously fantastic vegan restaurants, and now one has been recognized as among the best in the world.

Big 7 Travel has just released its annual list of The 50 Best Vegan Restaurants in the World, and Vancouver’s The Acorn is on it.

Taking the number 20 spot on the list, The Acorn is lauded for its “delicious and unique culinary experience.”

“What sets The Acorn apart is their attention to detail. From the beautifully presented dishes to the fine dining atmosphere, everything is designed to make your visit truly special. The menu is entirely plant-based and features an exciting range of flavours and textures,” the list notes.

Located at 3995 Main Street in the Riley Park neighbourhood, The Acorn is known for its ingredient-focused dishes that change with the seasons. Think house cavatelli pasta with charred rapini, hop shoots, and nettle pesto or kabocha squash toast.

While The Acorn was the only Vancouver spot on the list, Montreal’s Lov was also mentioned (ranking at number 21), as was Halifax’s Wild Leek (number 24).

Notable vegan restaurants from all over the world made the list, from Paris and Philadelphia to Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

Big 7 Travel’s ranking procedure is based on the following criteria: editorial opinions and experiences, previous critic reviews, online customer reviews, location and accessibility, consistency, online presence, atmosphere and service, value for money, and presentation.

You can check out the list in full on Big 7 Travel’s website here.