Last year Baskin-Robbins shared plans for its Canadian expansion, and now, the brand has launched a new BC location.

The US-based chain of ice cream specialty shops, the world’s largest, has opened its first Vancouver outpost at 492 South West Marine Drive.

This is the third Metro Vancouver store of a 15-store agreement with franchisee McMaster Holdings Group and the company’s 111th in Canada.

The new ice cream spot boasts the brand’s next-generation store design, “Moments,” which features simplified digital menu boards, bright colours, and new “dipping” cabinets.

“Ice cream is reason enough to celebrate, but so is the feedback we’re getting from our guests in the region,” says Adel Ashry, founder of McMaster Group Holdings.

“Western Canada is hungry for Baskin-Robbins and quality ice cream. Bright, user-friendly and full of flavour, our shops allow friends, families and even larger groups to share not only a dessert, but also a memory that lasts. We could not be more pleased with how guests are responding.”

The first Baskin store in this deal opened in Burnaby’s Metropolis at Metrotown. Shortly after, another location launched in Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre.

According to the brand, 12 additional shops are set to open in Metro Vancouver “over the next few years.”

Baskin-Robbins Vancouver

Address: 492 South West Marine Drive, Vancouver (Marine Drive Station)