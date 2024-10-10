NewsWeather

Vancouver treated to epic double rainbow after sudden storm

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 10 2024, 2:57 am
Indie Featherstone/Submitted

After a wicked and sudden storm, Vancouverites were treated to a stunning sight over the city on Wednesday: an epic double rainbow spanning across the sky.

Those lucky enough to look up at the right moment after the downpour of rain and the thunder and lightning were treated to the rare vision overhead.

Daily Hive reader Indie Featherstone submitted a photo they captured on Parker Street in North Burnaby, and it just might be a candidate for weather photo of the year.

Vancouver rainbow

Indie Featherstone/Submitted

Yes, that is a lightning strike to the top of a tree!

From Stanley Park to False Creek and Vancouver city hall, it seems that people were able to delight in the beauty of the rainbow no matter where they are.

Vancouver rainbow

Daily Hive

Vancouver rainbow

Daily Hive

Did you catch sight of the rainbow on Wednesday evening? What does this mean? Let us know in the comments!

And if you have any other stunning weather photos or story tips to share, drop us a line!

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith.

