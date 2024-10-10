Vancouver treated to epic double rainbow after sudden storm

After a wicked and sudden storm, Vancouverites were treated to a stunning sight over the city on Wednesday: an epic double rainbow spanning across the sky.

Those lucky enough to look up at the right moment after the downpour of rain and the thunder and lightning were treated to the rare vision overhead.

Daily Hive reader Indie Featherstone submitted a photo they captured on Parker Street in North Burnaby, and it just might be a candidate for weather photo of the year.

Yes, that is a lightning strike to the top of a tree!

From Stanley Park to False Creek and Vancouver city hall, it seems that people were able to delight in the beauty of the rainbow no matter where they are.

Did you catch sight of the rainbow on Wednesday evening? What does this mean? Let us know in the comments!

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith.