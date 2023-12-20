A 72-year-old woman got the surprise of her love when a naked burglar allegedly broke into her home in Vancouver, leading her to grab a shovel to fight back.

According to a post on X from the Vancouver Police Department, the man broke into a home near Cambie and West 41st Avenue on Tuesday night.

The post suggests that the man smashed a window with a pointed metal rod.

A 72-year-old woman, a resident in the home, ran out of bed, grabbed a shovel “and chased the combative man from her house as he swung the rod at her.”

Thankfully, neighbours called 911, and when officers arrived on the scene, they found that the 72-year-old woman had cornered the suspect in his vehicle.

Police added that the man has been charged and is currently in custody.

Many have reacted to the X post due to the wild nature of the incident, with many commenting on the bravery of the 72-year-old woman in response to the naked burglar breaking into her Vancouver home, forcing her to use a shovel in self-defence.

“So glad that brave lady is safe,” said one person in response to the post.

Another user said, “This woman wins 2023!!!!”