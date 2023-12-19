Pedestrians hospitalized after being hit by a grey Tesla in Vancouver

Two pedestrians were sent to the hospital after being hit by a grey Tesla, according to Vancouver Police.

The two victims included a 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman who, at the time of the incident, were crossing the street at Argyle Driver near Braeburn Street on December 18 at 5 pm when they were hit by the Tesla.

Vancouver Police Media Relations Officer Tania Visintin told Daily Hive that the Tesla driver remained on the scene after the two victims were hit.

While both pedestrians were taken to hospital, the 41-year-old woman is still admitted with serious injuries.

Visintin added that the incident occurred during a time of day when there was a lot of pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Though the driver remained on the scene, police are still looking for more information.

“We are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch with investigators as quickly as possible.”

Anyone who might have additional information about the incident is being asked to call the VPD Collision Investigation unit at 604-717-3012.