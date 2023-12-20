Woman charged with forging nursing documents to work in BC and Alberta

Police on Vancouver Island say a woman is facing several charges for allegedly forging documents to work as a nurse in BC and Alberta.

The Central Saanich Police Service says Charrybell Talaue is charged with impersonating another woman who’s actually a nurse, forging documents, and being unlawfully at large.

The news of Talaue’s arrest comes after the BC College of Nurses and Midwives issued a warning about her back in October, finding she misrepresented herself to gain employment as a nurse.

Police say the investigation began that same month when the Vancouver Island health authority contacted them over her suspicious documents. Police say Talaue has applied for and worked in healthcare jobs in BC and Alberta under the following aliases, though she is not and never has been qualified to work as a nurse:

Charrybelle Perez Talaue

Charrybelle Talaue Baldesancho

Belle Talaue

Belle Marie

Charrybelle Baldesancho

Charie Talaue

Yves Anglehart

Belle Yvews Talaue Anglehart

Police say they’re warning the public and releasing Talaue’s picture because of the risk to public safety, and ask anyone who recognizes her or her aliases to contact [email protected].

Police have not said which hospitals or care facilities Talaue worked at.

This announcement follows the case of another woman, Brigitte Cleroux, who’s facing charges after pretending to be a nurse at a BC hospital.