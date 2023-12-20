Woman with “familial relationship” charged with first-degree murder in Delta woman's death

After a woman was found dead in a Metro Vancouver home Monday, a 28-year-old suspect has been formally charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Around 5:10 pm Monday, Delta police responded to a call at 47A Avenue, Ladner, after a woman’s body was discovered.

“Subsequent investigation conclusively determined that the woman’s death was the result of homicide,” police said.

Officers have since arrested a suspect, a 28-year-old woman, Preety Teena Kaur Panesar. She has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death.

“A familial relationship exists between Panesar and the deceased woman,” police added.

Panesar remains in custody, according to a police statement Tuesday.

“The Delta Police Department extends sincere condolences to the Panesar family during this challenging period,” the DPD added.