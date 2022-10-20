Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this weekend and it promises to be full of fungal fun!

Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is happening on Saturday, October 23 at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

The event is celebrating its 41st anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Mycological Society (@vanmyco)

Head to VanDusen Gardens’ Floral Hall from 11 am to 4 pm to experience everything mushrooms. There will be displays of identified varieties and other fungi, and you can learn whether they’re edible, poisonous, or of dubious status.

There will be presentations and IDs by local experts such as VMS favourite Paul Kroeger. Attendees are invited to bring their own specimens for identification.

The Fall Mushroom Show will also feature roving experts on cultivation, preservation, gourmet cooking, medicinal use, and more.

And mushroom lovers of all ages are welcome. There will even be fungal arts and crafts for the little mycologists to enjoy.

When: October 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets are $3 and children under 12 are free. Purchase online