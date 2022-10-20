Mushroom Mania: A huge mycological show is happening in Vancouver this weekend
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this weekend and it promises to be full of fungal fun!
Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is happening on Saturday, October 23 at VanDusen Botanical Garden.
The event is celebrating its 41st anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- VanDusen Festival of Lights returning to Vancouver this holiday season
- Tricks and Treats: Playland hosting new family-friendly Halloween event this month
- Vancouver Public Library goes lights out to celebrate Halloween this month
Head to VanDusen Gardens’ Floral Hall from 11 am to 4 pm to experience everything mushrooms. There will be displays of identified varieties and other fungi, and you can learn whether they’re edible, poisonous, or of dubious status.
There will be presentations and IDs by local experts such as VMS favourite Paul Kroeger. Attendees are invited to bring their own specimens for identification.
The Fall Mushroom Show will also feature roving experts on cultivation, preservation, gourmet cooking, medicinal use, and more.
And mushroom lovers of all ages are welcome. There will even be fungal arts and crafts for the little mycologists to enjoy.
41st Annual VMS Mushroom Show
When: October 23, 2022
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets are $3 and children under 12 are free. Purchase online