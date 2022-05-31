Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in June

Get some laughs into your life this month! From Bill Burr to Hannah Gadsby, My Dad Wrote a Porno, and more, here is our list of 10 great comedy events in Vancouver this June.

What: Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, and podcaster Bill Burr will be performing at Rogers Arena on his “Slight Return” arena and amphitheatre tour.

Burr is the creator of Netflix’s F Is for Family and has appeared in a variety of shows and films such as Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and The King of Staten Island.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: At Story Party, you will hear true dating stories from professional storytellers and some brave audience members. Guests are encouraged to share their own hilarious dating tales on confession slips during the show which has played to sold-out audiences in over 65 countries.



When: June 8 to 10, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:45 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35, purchase online

What: Italian Australian comedian Joe Avati brings his “Have Some Respect World Tour” to the Italian Cultural Centre during its Italian Heritage Month celebrations. Avati has performed across Australia, the UK, USA and Canada, and has produced five live albums and five live DVDs.

When: June 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre – 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a rotating roster of top improv comedians, performs a hilarious and flirtatious comedy show at the York Theatre. The audience will enjoy improvised sketches, dance breaks, and more in this semi-undressed and completely unscripted 19+ show.

When: June 3, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $45, $40 each for a group of 6. Purchase online

What: The team behind the award-winning podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno is bringing their brand-new live show to Vancouver in June. Featuring never-before-heard material from the mind of Rocky Flintstone, interactive segments and a party atmosphere, the World Tour will see hosts Jamie Morton, James Cooper and Alice Levine, continue to explore the Belinda Blinked erotic saga.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Joe List has performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, and was featured in Season 2 of the Netflix Series The Stand Ups. The host of the weekly podcast Tuesdays with Stories performs in Vancouver on June 12 at Rickshaw Theatre.

When: June 12, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Danika Thibault and Nathan Hare team up to present some of Vancouver’s best comedians at The Lido each month. The lineup on Tuesday, June 7 includes Marito Lopez, Adam Christie, Amy Walsh, and Randee Neumeyer.

When: June 7, 2022

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: The Lido – 518 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $12 online and $15 at the door

What: Comedy After Dark presents a live comedy show and brunch (or lunch) every weekend. Enjoy a rotating lineup of Vancouver comedians along with some delicious dishes to start your day.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Time: Doors 2 pm, show at 4 pm

Where: 117 West Pender, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: Just For Laughs presents Hannah Gadsby in her return to Vancouver with her new show, Body of Work. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Gadsby is beloved for her Netflix special, Nanette, and is sure to delight fans again at the Orpheum Theatre.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC presents Basile The Comedian as part of its Greek Heritage Month celebrations. Basile has over 100 television appearances on his resume, including on HBO, Showtime, and Comedy Central. Basile has also voiced Universal Studio’s Bullwinkle J. Moose, and was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series segment, The Legend of Jimmy the Greek.

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Hellenic Community of Vancouver – 4500 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online