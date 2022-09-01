Vancouver just had its muggiest August day in over three decades

The one weather constant over the past few weeks in Vancouver has been muggy and humid conditions, and yesterday was no exception, being one of the muggiest August days on record.

According to Vancouver Weather Records, August 31 was the muggiest August day in Vancouver in over 30 years, beating a previous high set on August 12, 1990. That also makes it the second muggiest August day on record.

The humidex reached 35.3ºC at around 5 pm yesterday, the hottest since the humidex reached a temperature of 35.8ºC on that 1990 August day.

According to the Environment Canada forecast and Vancouver Weather Records, muggy conditions won’t let up anytime soon.

Today is forecast to be the 3rd muggiest September day on record in #Vancouver: 32. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/39dVIPzmEA — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) September 1, 2022

Vancouver Weather Records suggests tomorrow’s forecast could lead to the city’s 8th muggiest September day on record.

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures reaching a high of 25°C today, except 29°C inland. Humidex values are expected to hit 32°C or 35°C inland. The muggy trend continues tomorrow with a high of 26°C expected, 31°C inland. However, humidex values are forecast to reach 31°C or 35°C inland.

If you’re sick of the summer, some relief is in sight. Temperatures are expected to begin a downward trend this weekend, and we might even see some rain over the next week.