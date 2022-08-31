Pakistan floods: Here's how Canadians can help during the deadly "climate catastrophe"

Over a thousand people have died and millions have been displaced in Pakistan due to extreme floods that have left the country looking like “a small ocean.”

For over eight weeks, the country has received unprecedented amounts of rain that have left homes, crops, and infrastructure underwater. And more rain keeps coming.

“The rain is relentless. The water is coming down in buckets from a merciless sky,” said Pakistan’s federal minister of climate change, Sherry Rehman, in an interview with German news outlet Deutsche Welle.

“Global warming is not generated by Pakistan at all. And global warming leads to heatwaves, flooding, glacial melt. Developed nations must make the transitions and follow through on the pledges they have made at COP, from Paris to now.”@RTBFinfo Belgian Tv pic.twitter.com/3hQNXR8k88 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 31, 2022

For the first time in its history, Pakistan has had to deploy its naval forces to help out with floods “because much of it resembles a small ocean,” Rehman said. “By the time this is over, we could well have one-quarter or one-third of Pakistan under water.”

She further added that helicopters looking to drop rations and essentials cannot seem to find any dry land to do so. In waterlogged areas, the risk of disease is very high.

While efforts are underway, consecutive rain has made rescue and relief operations harder.

Canada’s Pakistani community is calling for donations to help the country deal with what’s been called a “climate catastrophe.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be donating $5 million in aid. The US is sending out US$30 million for humanitarian efforts.

Major multinationals such as Apple Inc. are also extending a hand.

The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected. Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 31, 2022

But if you would like to contribute as an individual, here’s a list of organizations and campaigns looking for donations:

Pakistan flood relief

Pakistan Red Crescent Society

Canada Helps

ICNA Relief Canada

UNICEF

Helping Hand for Relief and Development

Islamic Relief Canada

Canadian Red Cross

International Development and Relief Foundation

Penny Appeal Canada