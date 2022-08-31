BC sees 12 weather records melt away during sweaty heat wave

Beautiful Williams Lake, where one of the records was broken. (Ohanaphotography/Shutterstock)

As BC residents continue to surf the latest heat wave to bear down in the region, numerous hot weather records were broken across the province yesterday.

In total, 12 records were broken according to Environment Canada, including some that were set back in the 1940s.

The records were broken in places as far away from the city as Creston, to areas like Abbotsford.

Abbotsford

On that note, in Abbotsford, a new record of 33.7˚C was set yesterday. This trumps an old record of 31.8˚C previously set in 1987.

Cache Creek

A 55-year-old record was broken in Cache Creek. Yesterday, temperatures reached 36.6˚C, which bests the previous record of 36.1˚C set back in 1967.

Clinton

In the Clinton area, the previous record, which was set in 2009, was 30.9˚C. Yesterday, temperatures reached 31.4˚C.

Comox

One of the oldest records broken yesterday happened to be in Comox. In 1944, Comox saw a temperature of 30˚C. Yesterday it was beaten by the new record of 30.9˚C. Records have been kept here since 1914.

Creston

In Creston, a new record of 33.5˚C was reached yesterday, beating the old 33.1˚C set in 2009.

Kamloops

Kamloops saw a relatively old record of 33.9˚C broken, previously set in 1967. The new record set yesterday was 34.1˚C. Records have been kept here since 1890.

Kelowna

Kelowna reached a new high of 34.1˚C yesterday. The previous record also set in 1967 was 33.9˚C.

Merritt

Merritt’s new August 30 record went up by over 1˚C, reaching a temperature of 35.6˚C. The previous record set in 2009 was 34.0˚C.

Pemberton

While Pemberton didn’t set any hot weather records, the BC town tied a record of 35.6˚C in 1974.

Sechelt

Sechelt set a new record of 30.4˚C yesterday, beating a previous one in 1974 when temperatures hit 27.2˚C.

Squamish

Squamish saw a considerable temperature increase over its previous record of 28.0˚C set in 2003. Temperatures reached 33.2˚C yesterday.

Trail

The oldest hot-weather record broken in BC yesterday is courtesy of Trail. The previous record was set back in 1940, which means an 82-year-old record was broken. The previous record set in 1940 was 35.0˚C. Yesterday temperatures reached 37.1˚C.

Williams Lake

Yesterday’s max temperature of 34.5˚C beat the previous record of 32.8˚C set in 1967.

When will this heat wave end?

After another potentially hot and sweaty Thursday forecast by Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to cool slightly on Friday before dropping significantly this weekend.

Humidex values could make things feel as hot as 35˚C inland on Thursday. On Friday, temperatures are expected to hover around 30˚C inland, with a high of 26˚C elsewhere.