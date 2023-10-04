6 reasons I loved living in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood

When you ask about the best neighbourhoods to live in throughout Vancouver, Mount Pleasant is one that frequently comes up — and it’s easy to see why.

This central gem boasts so many amenities and hangs onto that quintessentially hip East Vancouver feel.

I spent four years living in Mount Pleasant, and here’s why I loved it.

Restaurants and bars galore

Main Street and Fraser Street are chock-full of local restaurants just waiting to be discovered. And once it gets warm enough, it’s time to grab drinks or appetizers inside on the street patios with your besties. We love neighbourhood joints like Uncle Abe’s for a cheap drink and aren’t shy about sipping a snazzier cocktail at Hail Mary’s or Tocador.

In short, you can hardly walk a block without passing a neighbourhood gem.

The neighbourhood parks

I have to say, I gained a new appreciation for these during COVID-19. Just a couple blocks from most anywhere in Mount Pleasant is a cute little green space, perfect for gathering with friends for a warm-weather picnic.

Each one has its own charm, like the food trucks that visit Mount Pleasant Park, the mountain view from the southeast corner of Prince Edward Park, or sport-friendly field at Robson Park.

Main Street is packed with adorable boutiques and tons of consignment stores. Whether you’re looking to trade in your clothes or find a unique new piece to add to your collection, there’s no better neighbourhood to look in than Mount Pleasant.

The Vancouver Mural Festival

Stunning public art adorns many walls in this neighbourhood, and once a year, the Mural Festival transforms the City Centre Motel into one big block party.

The library and community centre

There’s just something about this place. The community centre gym really punches above its weight (no pun intended) and is such an affordable way to get fit, and the pass includes access to the city’s outdoor pools in the summertime. Plus, once you’ve finished your fitness session, it’s so nice to browse the library shelves for something new to read on a rainy day.

It’s central to everything

One of the best things about Mount Pleasant is how it’s a 30-minute bike ride away from most anywhere in the city. Be downtown for work in less than 25 minutes, head to Kitsilano Beach in about the same, or get to Commercial Drive in just a few pedal strokes.