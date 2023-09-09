Fire breaks out in Mount Pleasant home during Friday commute (VIDEO)

Firefighters were called to a home in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Friday after smoke was spotted billowing out the roof.

A passerby captured footage of the damage after the fire broke out shortly after 3 pm.

Fire breaks out in a home in Vancouver this afternoon. Firefighters say everyone made it out safely. 📽️Submitted pic.twitter.com/L3djgTgKQr — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) September 9, 2023

The fire started inside the two-storey home’s attic and was able to be contained to the structure, not spreading to any neighbouring homes.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services say they closed traffic in the area on 11 Avenue and Manitoba, but by suppertime, they were able to knock down the blaze and left the scene, and the impacts did not extend to nearby 12 Avenue, a busy throughway.

All the occupants were able to escape the structure, and there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.