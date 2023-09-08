Woman fights back after stranger assault on popular Metro Vancouver trail

One of the entrances to Hoy Creek Trail in Coquitlam (Google Maps)

A woman is being praised for fighting back during a stranger assault on a popular trail in Coquitlam earlier this week.

In a release, Mounties in Coquitlam said the woman was assaulted near Hoy Creek Trail — near Glen Drive and Johnson Street — on Thursday evening around 7:45.

The woman, who only suffered minor injuries, told police that while she walking along, a man came up and grabbed her. Luckily, there were other people in the area who rushed to help.

Officers were called to the area for reports of “an assault in progress” and say a witness reported that a woman was being assaulted by a man and multiple people were intervening.

“We want to commend the victim who fought back against her attacker and the witnesses who came to her aid. The public’s quick response to this incident helped police locate the suspect swiftly and most likely prevented further injuries to the victim,” said Superintendent Keith Bramhill, officer in charge of Coquitlam RCMP.

RCMP say the suspect ran off but was followed by witnesses, which helped officers quickly find him hiding in a store and make an arrest.

The suspect is known to police and will be held in custody until his next court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-24214.