Fire-damaged boat sinks in False Creek

Two vessels caught on fire in the False Creek area last night and a photo circulating on Reddit shows that one of the boats has now sunk.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) confirmed the incident in an email to Daily Hive.

“We will work collaboratively with the various agencies that share jurisdiction on the water, including Coast Guard and Transport Canada, to investigate what happened and salvage the vessel now that it has sunk,” the email read.

Boat fire in False Creek

⁦@VanFireRescue⁩ fire boat 1 on scene ⁦@IAFF18⁩ pic.twitter.com/KR67p4slCV — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) September 8, 2023

The cause of the fires is currently unknown. However, the Canadian Coast Guard detailed in an email to Daily Hive that one of the boats burned to the hull, and the other sustained damage to the deck and cabin.

The Canadian Coast Guard provided an update to the boat that sank, detailing that it has marked the location of the boat using buoys.

“The Canadian Coast Guard added an anchor and two buoys to one of the vessels to prevent it from drifting,” it reported.

The boat currently remains in False Creek but is not expected to cause any pollution to the surrounding area, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

“No pollution has been observed around the vessel. The other vessel is a sailing vessel that is not taking on water nor is there signs of a discharge of pollutants from the vessel.”