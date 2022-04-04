We’re so used to searching for rentals by filtering to look at the cheapest places first in Vancouver.

But have you ever done it the other way and taken a look at what the most expensive rentals are like? What do you * really * get in a $4,000 one-bedroom condo?

Zoocasa just shared its priciest listings available for rent in the city, and we’re going to look at just how extra they are.

Most expensive Vancouver rentals

This penthouse unit right by Queen Elizabeth park has two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,326 square feet of space.

It’s a newly-built home featuring luxurious herringbone-patterned hardwood floors throughout.

There are two floors of outdoor living spaces, including a rooftop patio with a full-sized hot tub and a built-in BBQ.

While $5,500 can seem like a daunting figure to write down on a rent cheque, this home is affordable if you split it with roommates.

In south Vancouver, this modest home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms across 2,580 square feet.

While it might not be new, it seems clean and well kept. It could be the ideal home for a large family or for a handful of roommates looking to live well while keeping their costs down. It also has spacious bedrooms that you won’t find in a condo.

At nearly $4,000 per month, this is a pricey one-bedroom. It’s penthouse level with extra tall ceilings and 720 square feet of space. And it has air conditioning – which is pretty rare for a Vancouver apartment and even more coveted after the heatwave of 2021.

You have great views, and lots of light in the unit, plus a patio space and the building has amenities like a gym and a community garden.

Between Kitsilano and South Granville, this open layout one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has 600 square feet of space.

The kitchen has eye-catching Polish quartz countertops and the unit comes with engineered hardwood floors and high ceilings.

The bathroom has a deep soaker tub, and it’s connected to the bedroom via a walk-in closet.

At just under $2,000 per month, this is the most affordable rental on the list. It has jaw-dropping views of the North Shore mountains and the rest of downtown from its oversized windows.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is spaciously spread out across 1,000 square feet. Why does this seem like such a good deal for Vancouver?

According to the listing, you’d be sharing the living room, kitchen, and laundry, with a single professional owner. So, you’d have access to the private bedroom and bathroom only.

We knew it was too good to be true! Always read the fine print in a listing.