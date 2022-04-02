A Look Inside: $15.5M regal Victoria mansion straight out of 'Bridgerton' (PHOTOS)

Have you caught up on the latest season of Bridgerton yet? We found a home on BC’s west coast that could be a great filming location for the show.

This executive estate, called Belvoir Hall, is listed by Sotheby‘s International Realty Canada for $7,900,000, and it’s located in Greater Victoria.

Let’s take a look inside the regal abode and see what it’s like:

Expansive is the only word that comes to mind when you try to describe the size of the 17,576-square-foot home.

Featuring five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, this custom mansion was built in 2003.

Talk about a grand entrance! When you go inside, it seems almost more like a palace than a home. With marble floors and ornate Italian ironwork around the sweeping staircase, it makes a strong first impression.

The rest of the living spaces feel equally grand. There are 12-foot ceilings and oversized windows on the main floor that flood light into the home.

On the main level, you’ll find the formal sitting room, which looks like a scene straight out of Bridgerton, and a formal dining room with a mirrored ceiling.

The home has a library that reminds us of Beauty and the Beast.

A 1,000-square-foot book heaven, the two-story library has a 19th century pulpit staircase that goes to the mezzanine floor.

When you need to be refreshed after a read, you can head to the conservatory where there’s a heated, self-cleaning pool with a shower room and covered terrace.

There’s a large family room and kitchen that seem way more low-key than the rest of the house.

The primary suite is clean, bright, and elegant with a modern ensuite. There are four other bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms on the second level.

There’s so much more to discover on this property. You can check out the listing to find out more.