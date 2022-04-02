Real EstateUrbanized

A Look Inside: $15.5M regal Victoria mansion straight out of 'Bridgerton' (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Apr 2 2022, 10:53 pm
A Look Inside: $15.5M regal Victoria mansion straight out of 'Bridgerton' (PHOTOS)
Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Have you caught up on the latest season of Bridgerton yet? We found a home on BC’s west coast that could be a great filming location for the show.

This executive estate, called Belvoir Hall, is listed by Sotheby‘s International Realty Canada for $7,900,000, and it’s located in Greater Victoria.

Let’s take a look inside the regal abode and see what it’s like:

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Expansive is the only word that comes to mind when you try to describe the size of the 17,576-square-foot home.

Featuring five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, this custom mansion was built in 2003.

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Talk about a grand entrance! When you go inside, it seems almost more like a palace than a home. With marble floors and ornate Italian ironwork around the sweeping staircase, it makes a strong first impression.

The rest of the living spaces feel equally grand. There are 12-foot ceilings and oversized windows on the main floor that flood light into the home.

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

On the main level, you’ll find the formal sitting room, which looks like a scene straight out of Bridgerton, and a formal dining room with a mirrored ceiling.

The home has a library that reminds us of Beauty and the Beast.

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

A 1,000-square-foot book heaven, the two-story library has a 19th century pulpit staircase that goes to the mezzanine floor.

When you need to be refreshed after a read, you can head to the conservatory where there’s a heated, self-cleaning pool with a shower room and covered terrace.

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

There’s a large family room and kitchen that seem way more low-key than the rest of the house.

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The primary suite is clean, bright, and elegant with a modern ensuite. There are four other bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms on the second level.

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

bc mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

There’s so much more to discover on this property. You can check out the listing to find out more.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT