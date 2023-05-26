New Rogers building sign marks Vancouver's Shaw Tower renaming

The old Shaw logo sign atop its namesake tower in downtown Vancouver is being traded for a new sign of the logo of Rogers.

In a bulletin today by the City of Vancouver, there will be road closures in the area around Shaw Tower over the coming days to enable a helicopter operation for the sign replacement work.

In March 2023, the federal government reversed course on its previous rejection decision, and approved Rogers Communications’ acquisition of Shaw Communications in a deal worth $26 billion.

The deal resulted in Shaw being merged into Rogers, with the federal government placing numerous conditions, including maintaining prices, protecting existing Shaw customers, creating 10,000 jobs in Western Canada and establishing a Western Canada headquarters in Calgary — where Shaw was headquartered. The headquarters and jobs must be maintained for at least 10 years.

Accordingly, a spokesperson for local developer Westbank, the owner of the building, confirmed to Daily Hive Urbanized that Shaw Tower has since been renamed Rogers Tower.

The municipal government notes the helicopter operation for the new Rogers sign will be conducted on two days — Friday, May 26 and Thursday, June 1. The helicopter will make eight flights on Friday to transport the four removed Shaw Tower sign pieces to a staging area in Coal Harbour. Then on Thursday, six new sign pieces will be transported to the tower over 12 flights. This work depends on weather conditions, with each flight taking 10 minutes to 15 minutes over a two to three hour period. The largest sign weighs just under 1,500 lbs.

Street, sidewalk, and parking impacts can be expected on the 200 block of Thurlow Street from 7 am to 12 pm, 1000 block of West Waterfront Road from 7 am to 12 pm, and the 1000 block of West Cordova Street during certain periods when the helicopter is flying over the street. Access to all residents and businesses will be retained during the work.

The existing Shaw sign on the top of the 489-ft-tall tower was installed in 2013 through a similar helicopter operation.

Video of the 2013 installation of the existing Shaw Tower sign:

Rogers Tower is located at 1067 West Cordova Street — immediately south of Jack Poole Plaza. The 2004-built, 42-storey, mixed-use tower includes 280,000 sq ft of office space within the lower 16 levels, and 130 condominiums within the upper 2 levels.

Through Shaw’s previous leasing deals, Rogers is the building’s anchor tenant, occupying the vast majority of the office space. Other major office tenants include Westbank and Ledcor Group.

This tower is known for having a northward-facing camera of the harbour and mountains to provide news telecasts with a live feed of the city during broadcasts.