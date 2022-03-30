NewsTravel

London calling: You can fly roundtrip from Vancouver to the UK for $509

Mar 30 2022, 5:49 pm
ESB Professional/Shutterstock

If you’re looking to book a trip as more COVID-19 restrictions ease, there’s a pretty sweet deal to London for Vancouverites this May.

You can fly there for as low as $509 roundtrip if you fancy an escape abroad.

YVR Deals found the tickets, which can be booked online through Skyscanner but only with one of the following date combinations: May 3 to May 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, or 20 — or May 6 to May 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, or 20.

Vancouver to London Skyscanner screenshot May

Skyscanner/Website

For example, if you went from May 3 to May 10, flights would start at $509 through eDreams and $525 through WestJet. The non-stop flight takes between 9 and 10 hours each way.

Vancouver to London Skyscanner screenshot May 2

Skyscanner/Website

Dates are available in June for $637 roundtrip as well, just in case May doesn’t work for you.

It’s a good time to jet-set to the UK for anyone who was worried about the pandemic posing problems with their next vacation. The United Kingdom dropped all remaining travel restrictions on March 18, meaning it’s more convenient than ever to go there.

Ottawa is also dropping its federal pre-travel testing requirement on April 1, adding to the ease.

That could change by spring, but as it is, a trip to London is looking pretty tempting.

If they snag the Vancouver flight deal to the UK, visitors can enjoy all the history, food, and shopping the beautiful British city has to offer.

This is just one of many travel deals people can grab to get out of the city over the coming months, including cheap flights between April and June to Lima, Peru.

