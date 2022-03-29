This fare is fire: Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Peru are just $574

April showers are right around the corner, and Vancouver’s constant rain makes it easy to daydream about a sunny getaway.

Great news for locals with a travel bug: Right now, there are deals for roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Lima, Peru, for less than $600. They’re available from April until June this summer.

To find these deals for yourself, go to Skyscanner. Put Vancouver as your origin and Lima, Peru as your destination. For your dates, pick a time in April, May, or June 2022. Use the calendar to scroll through and find the cheapest prices.

We found flights from Vancouver to Lima via Aeromexico for as low as $574 round trip.

Many of the flights include a layover in Mexico City. Like with all flight deals, these aren’t guaranteed to last and could change frequently.

Try clearing your cookies on your browser as you look for deals to help the lowest possible price show up on your search results.

You can check the Government of Canada’s travel advice and advisories for going to Peru to learn more.