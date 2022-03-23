Flight deal alert: Abbotsford to Los Cabos only $198 roundtrip this winter

Swoop is offering deals on winter 2022/2023 flights to Los Cabos, Mexico right now — an enticing offer for Metro Vancouverites to escape the rainy season.

Located on the tip of the Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos boasts beautiful beaches, an interesting culinary scene, and opportunities for adventures including camping and ATV-ing.

Swoop is offering a $198 base fare for travel dates in December, January, and February. That price only includes a personal item — bringing a suitcase will increase the price to $302 roundtrip.

To find the deal, simply go to Swoop’s website and search for flights from Abbotsford to Los Cabos with fares marked $100.

Canada is dropping its COVID-19 test requirement as of April 1, making returning home easier than it has been all pandemic. Mexico also does not require proof of a negative COVID-19 test to visit.