It’s been a long time since many of us have taken a vacation outside the country, and now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, many people are finally taking a look at what kinds of trips are possible.

Canada is scrapping its COVID-19 test requirement for re-entry as of April 1 for all vaccinated travellers, meaning it will be easier than it has been all pandemic to travel abroad.

Fuel prices are unfortunately shooting right up as things are reopening, but there are still several affordable flight routes from Vancouver where there are good deals to be had.

Vancouver to San Francisco for $171 roundtrip

Flair Airlines is adding several new US markets to its offerings this spring and is currently having a sale for travel dates before June 26. San Francisco is the only new route being added from Vancouver, and from May 17 until June 26, fares are 50% off.

Visit Flair’s Red, White, and New sale page or apply the promo code NEWMARKETS50 to get the discount.

Vancouver to London, UK for $512 roundtrip

Want to hop across the pond this May? WestJet is offering $512 flights from Vancouver to Gatwick Airport. The best part is the 10-hour flights are direct.

Simply input your desired dates into Skyscanner to see the deal. Slightly more expensive tickets are also on offer for June.

Vancouver to Maui for $300

Ok, it’s not the most affordable Hawaii flight deal there ever was, but you can still snag a $300 roundtrip ticket to Maui for a last-minute trip in April.

Just check out Google Flights for dates that still cost $300.

Vancouver to Paris for $569 roundtrip

They say Paris in the spring is lovely, and if you book fast, you can still snag a $569 roundtrip ticket for select dates in March and April.

Simply check Google flights for dates that work for you.

Vancouver to Toronto for $136 roundtrip

Ok, it’s not an international trip, but it’s still across the country. Plus, Ontario in September is beautiful, with wonderful fall foliage beginning to come out.

Search Flair Airlines for dates in the fall that are $69 each way. Keep in mind these fares only include a personal item — carry-on or checked luggage will be extra.