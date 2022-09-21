VPD launches video portal in hopes of obtaining more Lil Baby riot footage

There’s a “long and difficult investigation” ahead for the Vancouver Police Department, and it hopes concertgoers will make the investigation easier by uploading footage they may have captured of the Lil Baby riot on Sunday.

The VPD has launched a video portal meant for people who were at the Breakout Festival this past weekend in hopes of identifying potential suspects who caused significant property and equipment damage on Sunday night at the PNE Amphitheatre.

While concerts are going ahead at the venue, PNE staff had to undergo serious a cleanup after the Sunday riot, resulting from a no-show from rapper Lil Baby.

“We’ve made it easy for people to come forward, and we’re asking anyone who has video or photos to visit vpd.ca and send them to us for review.”

Vancouver police launched a criminal investigation after what officials called a “last-minute cancellation” by Lil Baby, which “sparked violence and wide-spread property damage in and around Hastings Park.”

Police acknowledge that most concertgoers left without incident, but several hundred stayed behind and “caused problems inside the venue and in the surrounding area.”

Daily Hive spoke with a staff member who was at the venue in the leadup to the crowd going wild, who claimed that she believes the anger was “fuelled by alcohol and probably a lot of drugs.”

She said that she sensed energy in the air while working, and it felt like things were on the verge of an explosion.

Police add that food vendor kiosks were overturned and damaged, along with tents, tables and refrigerators.

“There were reports of looting, and multiple fights broke out in the neighbourhood,” VPD said.

Seven people were arrested for breach of peace and taken to jail.

“This is likely to be a long and difficult investigation, but we are committed to identifying and pursuing criminal charges against those who acted violently, destroyed property, and put other concertgoers in danger,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison.

“We know there are people who have evidence that can help us in this investigation, and we’re asking them to do the right thing.”