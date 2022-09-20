If you’re still looking for answers as to why Lil Baby was a no-show at the PNE this weekend in Vancouver, TMZ has a theory about what may have caused the mishap: a wild night with Travis Scott.

In case you missed it, on Sunday, September 18, a riot broke out after the rapper failed to show up for his slot at the Breakout Festival at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, BC.

TMZ suggests that Lil Baby didn’t show up to the Vancouver show because he was partying with Travis Scott, DJ Drama, and other celebs the night before into the wee hours of the morning.

Lil Baby apologized for his failure to show up through an Instagram story in which he wrote, “I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver Canada.”

“I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me and my body completely shut down.”

TMZ Hip Hop obtained images from inside Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas, which showed Lil Baby partying with the likes of Travis Scott and Canela Alvarez. Alvarez was at the club celebrating his boxing win over Gennady Golovkin.

The partying happened around 3 am on Sunday, and TMZ states, “Baby was still singing and feeling good.”

“Except for the fact that he was scheduled to headline Vancouver’s Breakout Festival less than 24 hours later.”

TMZ also states that Lil Baby’s security team tried to stop people from recording him as he left the Las Vegas nightclub, going so far as to drape a towel over his head.

“He might need some cover for his next trip to Vancouver,” writes TMZ.

In the riot’s aftermath, the Vancouver Police Department arrested seven people and launched a criminal investigation.