Vancouver lifeguard shortage impacting 2 pools and 3 beaches this weekend

Another summer… another lifeguard shortage.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation tweeted a warning for local swimmers Sunday morning of the impacts the lifeguard shortage is having on pools and beaches this weekend.

“If you plan to hit the water today [Sunday], due to lifeguard shortage, there are limited drop-in spots at New Brighton and Second Beach pools.”

Vancouver also warned that people will have to swim at “your own risk” on beaches like Sunset Beach, Second Beach and Spanish Banks West as there is no lifeguards on duty.

Just last month, the City of Vancouver announced that it is hiring certified lifeguards for a variety of indoor and outdoor facilities and that the job pays “really well.”

According to Steve Kellock, director of Recreation Services for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, “Lifeguard and swim instructor recruitment is a top priority for the Park Board.”

Last summer, some Vancouver outdoor pools and water sessions had to be reduced because the city had trouble hiring enough lifeguards. A limited supply of lifeguards meant that some pools also had to close for drop-in visits in 2022.

With files from Daniel Chai