Vancouver shortens pool hours amid lifeguard shortage

Some Vancouver outdoor pools and water sessions are being reduced because the city (like many others) is having trouble hiring enough lifeguards.

The lifeguard shortage has impacted pools all summer despite the City recruiting staff since February and March for this expected busy season.

“As a direct result of these shortages, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has been forced to cancel swim sessions, and on occasion, close facilities entirely,” a statement from the City reads.

“Pool closures and program cancellations are always a last resort, but unlike other industries facing staff shortages, without the presence of lifeguards to maintain a safe environment for swimmers, aquatic facilities cannot operate,” Steve Kellock, director of Recreation Services, added.

The City has now created revised outdoor pool hours to reduce the frequency of session cancellations that will start Saturday.

Here are the changes:

Kitsilano Pool: There will be fewer evening sessions during the week and during the weekend, mornings and evening sessions will be reduced.

Second Beach Pool: The 9:30 a.m. session is cancelled and the first session will start at 12:15 p.m.

Brighton Pool: The schedule will stay the same but it will be reducing its capacity allotted for the evening swims, depending on staffing to ensure swimmers are safely supervised.

For this season, 152 outdoor and about 300 indoor lifeguards were hired so far.

The City says while the figures may seem like a lot, “[it] only reflects the total number of lifeguards in the system, and does not accurately depict the number of lifeguards available on a day-to-day basis to take shifts.”

The City hopes to hire another 40 full-time employees and as many casual lifeguards as possible.

The total number of lifeguards is down 30% compared to pre-COVID levels.

“Staffing levels have also been impacted as a result of lifeguard certification programs being reduced or paused completely during the pandemic. This has caused a two-year delay between potential new hires of lifeguards and current staff. These programs are back up and running, and should assist in alleviating some of the pressure over the next couple years,” the City said.

The outdoor aquatics season runs from May long weekend to Labour day (Sept. 5). So after this season ends, lifeguards that only choose to work in the outdoor setting can apply to return during the next season.

If a lifeguard is interested in working all year round inside, they require the certification to teach swimming lessons.