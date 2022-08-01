Vancouver lifeguard supply dries up as swimming pools close for drop-ins

Vancouver swimming pools are having trouble accommodating swimmers due to a seeming lack of lifeguards available to work.

If you were hoping to take a dive in a swimming pool to cool off this long weekend, your best bet might be to find a place to swim outside of Vancouver.

It’ll be especially disappointing to folks who have been waiting a long time for Kits Pool to reopen after it was damaged in a winter storm back in January.

On Monday, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation tweeted out some updates in regards to swimming pools and lifeguard availability.

“Due to continued challenges with lifeguard availability, we will not be able to accommodate drop ins at Kits Pool from 9:30am – 2:30pm today.”

The park board suggested that those who reserved a spot to take a splash would not be impacted.

“We are working hard to make as many outdoor swim areas available as possible & will update as needed.”

Later in the day, the park board provided additional updates on pools in Vancouver, the biggest update being that Sunset Beach would have no designated lifeguard at all.

“English Bay is the closest beach with a supervised swim area,” the park board said.

Drop-ins were also closed off at Sunset Beach.

In a statement to Daily Hive last week, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation addressed the lifeguard staffing shortages, and how it has been “affecting services and facility operations, not only in Vancouver, but internationally.”

“Pool closures and program cancellations are always a last resort, but unlike other industries pacing staff shortages, without the presence of lifeguards to maintain a safe environment for swimmers, our facilities cannot operate.”

Beaches and swimming areas that do have lifeguards are marked with red and yellow beach flags.

“We will continue to keep as many locations staffed as possible.”