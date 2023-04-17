Metro Vancouver is about to have its first outdoor pool open for the season

The weather forecast for Metro Vancouver is looking dreary for most of this week, but that’s not going to stop local swimmers from dipping into the first outdoor pool opening of the season.

The City of New Westminster Parks and Recreation has announced that Moody Park Pool will be opening on Saturday, April 22 for those who like an open-air swim.

The Uptown New West pool will be open for leisure swimming, lane swimming and Aquafit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Westminster Parks & Rec (@newwestrec)

The City of New Westminster encourages swimmers to reserve a timeslot online as drop-in spaces are limited. Local residents can book a time up to three days in advance while those not living in New West can reserve time up to two days in advance.

And for those worried about the water being too chilly this time of year, they will swim comfortably knowing that Moody Park Pool is heated to about 27 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Other cities around the region are expected to announce their outdoor pool season opening dates soon, with late spring and early summer expected for most locations.

A number of Vancouver’s flagship outdoor pools regularly open on the Victoria Day weekend every May.