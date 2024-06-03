10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in June

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get some laughs into your life to start the summer!

We’re here to help with our roundup of 10 great comedy shows happening in Vancouver. Check out Shane Mauss, QueerProv, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Bring your dad down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The Father Day’s show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions. And yes, there will be beer!

When: June 16, 2024

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: This collaborative stand-up show encourages audience participation, but only when the green light is on. Get ready to heckle with your own strange question or witty statement, but be prepared for the comics to turn their sights on you in this participatory comedy show.

Featuring performances by Dustin Searcy, Niki Mohrdor, Alex Carr, Nancy Ho, Finbar, and Will Corry.

When: June 29, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: The MOTN — 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 online, purchase online

What: QueerProv presents pay-what-you-can improv comedy shows every Wednesday at The Junction. Fill your laugh metre with theatre games, long-form laughs, and queer stories told by some of the city’s finest queer performers.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Junction — 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Pay-what-you-can, suggested $10. Purchase online

What: Shane Mauss (Conan, Kimmel) teams up with acclaimed VJ Michael Strauss, Emmy-nominated creator and animator Grant Lindahl and several psychedelic artists from around the globe for a first-of-its-kind immersive psychedelic comedy show coming to the Rio Theatre.

Mauss’ experience as a comedian and science communicator will enlighten the audience about the world of science and psychedelic culture. Be ready to have your mind expanded through laughter.

When: June 13 and 14, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre brings real Craigslist missed connections to life in Mount Pleasant. The hilarious and heartfelt scenes are inspired by real-life meetings and showcase the power of connections.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

Shimmer and Shake Burlesque Show What: Celebrated burlesque performer and producer Claire Voyeur is raising the curtains on a brand new show at Starlight Casino. Venture into the Redbar Lounge for an evening of stunning routines, glamourous costumes, and side-splitting laughter with Shimmer and Shake. The inaugural 19+ show features performances by Grace Galore, Layna Emerald, Clare Voyeur, Ruthe Ordare and host Dare Deville.

When: June 20, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Redbar Lounge at The Starlight Casino — 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices, purchase online Rez Comedy — The Feature Live Show & Taping! What: Rez Comedy has invited nine hilarious Indigenous comedians from across the country to perform in front of a live audience at the Metro Theatre. The show will then be turned into the first Indigenous stand-up comedy feature film. When: June 15, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Metro Theatre Centre — 1370 Marine Drive Southwest Vancouver,

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Brunch aka Allie Entwistle and Kerri Donaldson are a dynamic comedy duo who were winners of Vancouver Comedy Award’s “Best Sketch Group,” runners up for Vancouver Fringe’s Best of the Fest, and have performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, Portland Skethchfest, Toronto Sketchfest, and Edmonton’s Improvaganza.

When: June 28, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices plus fees. Purchase online

By the Hour Comedy X Petite Forêt Play Café What: All ages are invited to a family-friendly comedy show at Petite Forêt Play Café. Nancy Ho, Ray Morrison, Travis Arthur and Jaaron Minhas will present their best PG-rated jokes about children, family, and everything that goes into being a parent.