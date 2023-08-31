The Labour Day long weekend is fast approaching, and with it comes some pleasant weather for Vancouver, for the most part.

There’s a little something for everyone in the forecast, with some hotter temperatures, some cooler temperatures, and some wet stuff.

According to The Weather Network, we could see highs ranging from 20ºC to 29ºC depending on the day and up to 5 mm of rain.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be quite hot before a dramatic cooling shift over the region in the following days.

The Weather Network says we’ll see temperatures that feel like 30ºC on Friday (28ºC) and Saturday (29ºC) before temperatures drop dramatically on Sunday.

A high of just 20ºC is expected Sunday, with some light rain and total rainfall amounts not expected to exceed 5 mm.

Labour Day Monday will return to a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures not expected to exceed 18ºC.

According to the long weekend forecast, Vancouver will see a particularly gloomy day on Sunday, with The Weather Network suggesting the city will only see about one hour of sun.

If you’ve been sick of the heat, the 14-day trend suggests temperatures are expected to hover below 20ºC.

In some good Long Weekend-related news, and if you’re looking for something to do, Joffre Lakes is expected to reopen on Labour Day.