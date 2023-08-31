Joffre Lakes reopening over the Labour Day weekend

After two First Nations shut down public access to Joffre Lakes Provincial Park late last week, the province said the park will reopen over the Labour Day weekend.

The Líl̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua issued the announcement last Thursday, giving less than a day’s notice before the closure to use the area during their harvest celebration.

Initially, they said the park was scheduled to reopen for public use on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — September 30. However, George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, provided a statement Wednesday to say, after conversations with First Nations, the provincial park will open to visitors Friday through the end of the long weekend.

“By mutual agreement, there will be a reduction in day use passes made available,” the statement reads.

“The park will then be inaccessible for a three-day period starting Tuesday, September 5 as, together, we continue to chart out a plan that will provide space and privacy for cultural activities while ensuring public access to the park in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

Day passes will be available on a “rolling basis” from Friday to Monday starting Thursday, August 31 at 7 am.

All 29 backcountry spaces will be open from Friday, September 1, with departures on Monday, September 4.

“As these conversations continue, it is our commitment to finding solutions that meet all of our interests and promote reconciliation of First Nations rights and title,” Heyman said.

More information on day passes and backcountry availability can be found online at BCParks.ca.