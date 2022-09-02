What's open and closed in Vancouver on the Labour Day long weekend

paulclarke/shutterstockIt’s the last long weekend of summer and it’s set to be a good one!

Family get-togethers, days at the beach, BBQs, patio parties, and more – there’s a lot to do this Labour Day long weekend around Vancouver.

But for those who wish to tick off your shopping lists, host a family dinner, or enjoy the last day of the PNE fair – the options are endless, especially if you plan ahead!

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed this Labour Day long weekend.

Open: Grocery Stores

If you’re stocking up on groceries or need to shop for a family dinner, most grocery stores have got your back.

Safeway (6 am to 11 pm)

Save-On-Foods (7 am to 10 pm)

Whole Foods (Hours may differ)

Walmart (Hours may differ)

IGA (Hours may differ)

Superstore (7 am to 11 pm)

Urban Fare (Hours may differ)

Meinhardt (Hours may differ)

BC Liquor Store (Holiday hours: 11 am to 6 pm)

Closed: Costco Wholesale, La Bottega di Mangia, Sebastian & Co Fine Meats

Open: Pharmacies

Whether you need an aspirin to help you through a hangover or to prepare you to head back to work on Tuesday, most pharmacies will be open on Monday.

Safeway (6 am to 11 pm)

Save-On-Foods (7 am to 10 pm)

London Drugs (9 am to 10 pm)

Rexall (Holiday hours: 9 am to 9 pm)

Pharmasave (Hours may differ)

Shoppers Drug Mart (Holiday hours: 10 am to 6 pm)

Open: Malls

Most malls are open this Labour Day weekend. But the hours may vary of course.

Pacific Centre (10 am to 7 pm)

City Square (Holiday hours: 12 pm to 5pm)

International Village (Holiday hours: 10 am to 10 pm)

Kingsgate Mall (Holiday hours: 11 am to 5 pm)

Park Royal (Holiday hours: 11 am to 6 pm)

Metropolis (Holiday hours: 11 am to 7 pm)

Open: Entertainment

Vancouver is never short on entertainment but we suggest you make your way to the PNE Fair which will be open on Labour Day (despite being closed on other Mondays). Or you can visit one of the places below. Be sure to check the hours before you go.

Science World

Vancouver Aquarium

Vancouver Art Gallery

Cineplex Theatres

FlyOver Canada

Canada Place

PNE

Closed: Entertainment

Vancouver Maritime Museum

Roedde House Museum

Chinese Cultural Centre Museum

Chinese Canadian Museum

BC Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

Vancouver Police Museum & Archives

Old Hastings Mill Store Museum

CICA Art Museum

Beaty Biodiversity Museum

BC Golf Museum

Open: Coffee shops

Whether you wish to get a head start on the week or catch up on your work, everyone needs a cup of the good stuff.

These popular café chains are open through Labour Day. Once again, check the time as the hours may differ.

Starbucks

JJ Beans

Breka Bakery

Caffe Mira

Small Victory Bakery

Wicked Cafe

Incognito Coffee

Caffe Cittadella

Beaucoup Bakery

Cafe Medina

Nemesis Coffee Gastown

Bel Café Downtown

inBtwn Cafe

Perfecto Cafe & Gelato

Prado Cafe

Revolver

Elysian Coffee – Burrard & Helmcken

Closed: Black Echo Coffee, Kahve Coffee, Railtown Cafe, Caffe Artigiano, Bread x Butter Cafe, Convivial Cafe and Bakery, Renaissance Cafe & Bakery (Coal Harbour), Passion8 Dessert Cafe

Open: Pools and fitness centres

Labour Day is your last chance to go swimming with your family and friends at a public pool. After Monday, the outdoor pools would sadly be closed for another year. So pick up your beach gear now!

New Brighton

Second Beach Pool

Maple Grove Pool

Kitsilano Pool

Fitness World

YWCA Health + Fitness Centre

Anytime Fitness

Gymbox

Dynasty Gym/CrossFit Palace

Closed: Pools and fitness centres

Vancouver Aquatic Centre

Champlain Heights

Creekside

Douglas Park

Dunbar

Hastings

Kensington

Marpole-Oakridge

RayCam

Strathcona

Thunderbird

Trout Lake

West End

West Point Grey

Open: Ice rinks

Hillcrest Rink

Killarney Rink

Sunset Rink

Trout Lake Rink

Closed: Britannia Rink, Kerrisdale Cyclone Taylor Arena, Kitsilano Rink, West End Rink

Open: Golf courses and pitch and putts

Fraserview

Langara

McCleery

Queen Elizabeth Park

Rupert Park

Stanley Park

Other places that are closed:

Like any other national holiday, government offices like Canada Post, and City Hall will be closed. Banks and public libraries will also not be open.

What are your plans for the long weekend? Let us know in the comments below.