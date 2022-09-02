What's open and closed in Vancouver on the Labour Day long weekend
paulclarke/shutterstockIt’s the last long weekend of summer and it’s set to be a good one!
Family get-togethers, days at the beach, BBQs, patio parties, and more – there’s a lot to do this Labour Day long weekend around Vancouver.
But for those who wish to tick off your shopping lists, host a family dinner, or enjoy the last day of the PNE fair – the options are endless, especially if you plan ahead!
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed this Labour Day long weekend.
Open: Grocery Stores
If you’re stocking up on groceries or need to shop for a family dinner, most grocery stores have got your back.
Safeway (6 am to 11 pm)
Save-On-Foods (7 am to 10 pm)
Whole Foods (Hours may differ)
Walmart (Hours may differ)
IGA (Hours may differ)
Superstore (7 am to 11 pm)
Urban Fare (Hours may differ)
Meinhardt (Hours may differ)
BC Liquor Store (Holiday hours: 11 am to 6 pm)
Closed: Costco Wholesale, La Bottega di Mangia, Sebastian & Co Fine Meats
Open: Pharmacies
Whether you need an aspirin to help you through a hangover or to prepare you to head back to work on Tuesday, most pharmacies will be open on Monday.
Safeway (6 am to 11 pm)
Save-On-Foods (7 am to 10 pm)
London Drugs (9 am to 10 pm)
Rexall (Holiday hours: 9 am to 9 pm)
Pharmasave (Hours may differ)
Shoppers Drug Mart (Holiday hours: 10 am to 6 pm)
Open: Malls
Most malls are open this Labour Day weekend. But the hours may vary of course.
Pacific Centre (10 am to 7 pm)
City Square (Holiday hours: 12 pm to 5pm)
International Village (Holiday hours: 10 am to 10 pm)
Kingsgate Mall (Holiday hours: 11 am to 5 pm)
Park Royal (Holiday hours: 11 am to 6 pm)
Metropolis (Holiday hours: 11 am to 7 pm)
Open: Entertainment
Vancouver is never short on entertainment but we suggest you make your way to the PNE Fair which will be open on Labour Day (despite being closed on other Mondays). Or you can visit one of the places below. Be sure to check the hours before you go.
Closed: Entertainment
Chinese Cultural Centre Museum
BC Sports Hall of Fame and Museum
Vancouver Police Museum & Archives
Old Hastings Mill Store Museum
Open: Coffee shops
Whether you wish to get a head start on the week or catch up on your work, everyone needs a cup of the good stuff.
These popular café chains are open through Labour Day. Once again, check the time as the hours may differ.
Elysian Coffee – Burrard & Helmcken
Closed: Black Echo Coffee, Kahve Coffee, Railtown Cafe, Caffe Artigiano, Bread x Butter Cafe, Convivial Cafe and Bakery, Renaissance Cafe & Bakery (Coal Harbour), Passion8 Dessert Cafe
Open: Pools and fitness centres
Labour Day is your last chance to go swimming with your family and friends at a public pool. After Monday, the outdoor pools would sadly be closed for another year. So pick up your beach gear now!
Closed: Pools and fitness centres
Open: Ice rinks
Closed: Britannia Rink, Kerrisdale Cyclone Taylor Arena, Kitsilano Rink, West End Rink
Open: Golf courses and pitch and putts
Other places that are closed:
Like any other national holiday, government offices like Canada Post, and City Hall will be closed. Banks and public libraries will also not be open.
What are your plans for the long weekend? Let us know in the comments below.