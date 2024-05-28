NewsWeather

Vancouver June weather forecast kicks off with a wet whimper

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
May 28 2024, 5:40 pm
Vancouver June weather forecast kicks off with a wet whimper
EvangelosG/Shutterstock

June is just days away, and if you were hoping for a big splash of sunshine in Vancouver, the weather forecast suggests you might be waiting for a bit.

Forecasters have predicted above-average temperatures for the summer months, but until that prediction pans out, the short-term forecast shows below-average temperatures for the next week.

For example, the average high for May 28 is 17.8°C, but we’re only going to hit a high of 14°C today.

The forecast for the next week calls for just a tiny probability of a glimpse of sunshine on Wednesday, with rain and clouds expected for the remainder of the week in true Vancouver fashion.

vancouver june forecast

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The weather has caused at least one Vancouverite to ask, where is the sun?

There’s even a chance of some snow in some parts of BC.

ECCC issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway and Allison Pass tonight and Wednesday morning. While only trace amounts of snow are expected, ECCC warns that visibility could be impacted and advises drivers to proceed cautiously due to hazardous potential conditions.

What do you think of the June weather forecast for Vancouver so far? Happy with the rain, or are you sick of it? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop