Vancouver June weather forecast kicks off with a wet whimper

June is just days away, and if you were hoping for a big splash of sunshine in Vancouver, the weather forecast suggests you might be waiting for a bit.

Forecasters have predicted above-average temperatures for the summer months, but until that prediction pans out, the short-term forecast shows below-average temperatures for the next week.

For example, the average high for May 28 is 17.8°C, but we’re only going to hit a high of 14°C today.

The forecast for the next week calls for just a tiny probability of a glimpse of sunshine on Wednesday, with rain and clouds expected for the remainder of the week in true Vancouver fashion.

The weather has caused at least one Vancouverite to ask, where is the sun?

My first visit to Vancouver and I absolutely love the place. The weather….. not so much! #raining #Vancouver #Whereisthesun pic.twitter.com/MnxNezJwaD — Gilly Parkinson (@gillypmw) May 28, 2024

There’s even a chance of some snow in some parts of BC.

ECCC issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway and Allison Pass tonight and Wednesday morning. While only trace amounts of snow are expected, ECCC warns that visibility could be impacted and advises drivers to proceed cautiously due to hazardous potential conditions.

What do you think of the June weather forecast for Vancouver so far? Happy with the rain, or are you sick of it? Let us know in the comments.