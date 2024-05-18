Our picks for seven wonders of BC you must see before you die

British Columbia already has a worldwide reputation for its beauty, but when it comes to comparing some sights to the Seven Wonders of the World, some may argue our province falls a bit flat.

We are here to make the case that these seven spots are equal to those international offerings, and we have put together our incredibly biased roundup of what we consider to be incredible sights to see in BC before you die.

Plus, if you are gearing up for a road trip this summer, many of these locations are just a short drive from Vancouver.

The Okanagan is known for many things other than being BC’s wine country, and Cathedral Provincial Park is one of them that you’d be remiss to miss on your next visit.

The sprawling 33,000-hectare natural area features azure lakes, alpine meadows, and this natural phenomenon. The Giant Cleft rock formation was formed when softer basalt rocks eroded, which then left a split in the granite.

A hike to the scenic Hole in the Wall near Port Alberni has become a popular pastime for locals and tourists alike. The hole is all that remains of a decades-old water line.

The trail to the attraction is a short 1.3 km trek with a minimal elevation gain that takes about half an hour to complete. Take in the natural wonder by sitting back and listening to the creek’s rushing waters. Visitors are often left mesmerized by the size and sheer volume of the water.

Also known as Kliluk, Spotted Lake is a natural formation in the beautiful area of Osoyoos. The small lake is rich in a variety of minerals, including calcium, sodium sulphates and magnesium sulphate.

When the warm summer months roll in, much of the water evaporates, leaving behind concentrations of the minerals that form spots across the lake. The spots can change in size and colour from blue to green and yellow as minerals within each spot alter with further evaporation.

There’s no better way to soak in the natural beauty than with hot springs. This remote and rustic spot is an idyllic day trip from Tofino.

Travel to Maquinna Provincial Park on a 20-minute seaplane (or a 1.5-hour boat ride) to find a boardwalk trail leading to seven natural geothermal rock pools overlooking the ocean.

Great Bear Rainforest, Bella Coola

While we can’t guarantee you’ll spot a Spirit Bear, the Great Bear Rainforest is the only place on the planet where you could see an elusive white Kermode bear, and it’s a world-class destination for that reason and many more! The forest stretches 400 kilometres and is often best accessed by boat or plane, providing a remote and picturesque escape in BC’s temperate rainforest. You can also spot orcas or see the ancient petroglyphs of the Nuxalk Nation on your visit.

The park hosts some of the most significant fossil areas in the world, with “a diverse, abundant marine community dominated by soft-bodied organisms.” It has received international acclaim, including from the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The park sits close to the Alberta border and is nestled in the Rocky Mountains; it is about a seven-hour drive from Kamloops.

Get underground and explore all that Horne Lake Caves has to offer. Located near Qualicum Beach, the area features some of the best caving opportunities in the country.

There are more than 1,000 caves to discover. Adventure seekers ranging from beginners to experts can tour the caves and glimpse the many fossils and crystal formations inside.

